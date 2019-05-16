Virginia toddler dies after alleged sexual assault

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN/ WRIC-TV) - There was a celebration of life on Tuesday for a toddler who died in Richmond, Virginia after an alleged sexual assault. Police said 17-month-old Nariah Brown died on Friday at a local hospital.

The girl's mother had left the child with someone she trusted at a motel, where the alleged assault occurred.

More than hundred people turned out to Forest Hill Park to release balloons and light candles in the girl's memory.

Her family hopes the balloons will be found and Nariah's story will be shared to prevent future sexual assaults on young children.

The girl's mother, Aija Brown described her daughter, nicknamed Butter Bean, as "loving, goofy, open-hearted" in front of the big crowd.

She said her baby girl loved to dance, especially to Disney songs.

Brown says it was a close friend who sexually assaulted her daughter at the Motor Lodge on Midlothian Turnpike last Wednesday.

No charges have been filed by police at this time.