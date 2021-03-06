Virginia teen shot after father left argument with group of men

WOODBRIDGE, V.A. (WDVM) — A 15-year-old girl was struck and injured in a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, while she was in a car with her father, Prince William County Police say.

Police say the girl’s father got into an argument Thursday evening with a group of men in a parking lot on River Ridge Boulevard. As the man began to drive away with his daughter, police say one man in the group opened fire, shooting multiple rounds at the car and striking the girl.

Police say the father then fled down Jefferson Davis Highway to a nearby hospital. On the way, the man flagged down a police officer at Cardinal Drive.

The girl was then taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a K-9 search in the area yielded no suspects. The investigation is ongoing.