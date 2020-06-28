1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Virginia teen faces multiple charges after shooting near middle school

News
Posted: / Updated:
Shooting investigation shots fired_1559809433380.jpg.jpg

SOUTH BOSTON, V.A. (WFXR) — Police in South Boston, Virginia, took a teenage boy into custody for multiple charges in connection with a shooting near a middle school Friday night.

According to the South Boston Police Department, an officer patrolling the Centerville area heard gunshots just before a 911 call came in about shots fired at the football stadium next to the middle school just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, the department says they found a 2003 Honda four-door vehicle that appeared to have been shot twice. 

Based on information obtained by officers on scene, a group of adults and juveniles were in the stadium area, they started arguing, and then a fight broke out. Police say a 17-year-old boy retrieved a handgun and started shooting after the fight. Even though officers reportedly found numerous cartridge cases from the parking lot, nobody was shot during this incident.

According to the department, officers later took the teenage boy into custody and brought him before a Juvenile Intake Officer. Police say the 17-year-old was charged with attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a weapon on school property, and underage possession of a firearm. 

Authorities say the teenager was transported to W. W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville while awaiting a court appearance on these charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss