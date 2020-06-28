Virginia teen faces multiple charges after shooting near middle school

SOUTH BOSTON, V.A. (WFXR) — Police in South Boston, Virginia, took a teenage boy into custody for multiple charges in connection with a shooting near a middle school Friday night.

According to the South Boston Police Department, an officer patrolling the Centerville area heard gunshots just before a 911 call came in about shots fired at the football stadium next to the middle school just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, the department says they found a 2003 Honda four-door vehicle that appeared to have been shot twice.

Based on information obtained by officers on scene, a group of adults and juveniles were in the stadium area, they started arguing, and then a fight broke out. Police say a 17-year-old boy retrieved a handgun and started shooting after the fight. Even though officers reportedly found numerous cartridge cases from the parking lot, nobody was shot during this incident.

According to the department, officers later took the teenage boy into custody and brought him before a Juvenile Intake Officer. Police say the 17-year-old was charged with attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a weapon on school property, and underage possession of a firearm.

Authorities say the teenager was transported to W. W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville while awaiting a court appearance on these charges.