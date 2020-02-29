Virginia Tech considering tuition and fees increases

BLACKSBURG, V.A. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors is considering an increase to tuition and mandatory fees for the 2020-21 academic year. The university will hold a public comment session prior to the board’s March meeting.

The board is considering raising tuition and fees to address “the increasing costs of personnel, fringe benefits, fixed costs, continued investment in academic programs including faculty, and the enhancement of high-demand student support services,” according to a university statement.

Also, the board is taking into consideration “various budget implications of the state’s General Assembly actions and other major initiatives that impact university costs in the upcoming year.”

The 14-member board froze tuition increases for in-state undergraduates for the present 2019-2020 school year, after previously increasing tuition to 2.9 percent each year for three years, according to VT.

The university said it will continue to expand private philanthropy and increase student financial aid programs to increase affordability.

The board will consider the following increases in tuition and general fees for fall 2020:

Virginia resident undergraduates – increase between 0 percent and 4.9 percent;

Non-resident undergraduates – increase between 2.9 percent and 3.1 percent; and

On-campus graduate students – increase between 2.9 percent and 3.1 percent.

In addition, mandatory fees may increase by up to $103 to support enhancements in student health services, counseling services, transit services, and wireless network, according to VT.

The board will make its decisions based on the outcome of the General Assembly session when the level of state funding will be determined, the university said.

Public comments are scheduled for Thursday, March 19, after a budget workshop at 11:15 a.m. in Assembly Hall at the Holtzman Alumni Center, located at 901 Prices Fork Rd. The public comment period will last for one hour.

To participate, speakers must pre-register at the board’s website. Speakers must identify their affiliation with the university and will be limited to three minutes. Representatives from the Student Government Association and the Graduate Student Assembly will also be given time to speak.

Written comments will be accepted until March 22, either online or mailed to Kim O’Rourke, Secretary to the Board of Visitors at Virginia Tech (MC 0125), 800 Drillfield Dr., Blacksburg, VA 24061.

The Board of Visitors will meet to decide on tuition and fees increases on Monday, March 30 at 1:15 p.m. in 211 Torgersen Hall, located at 620 Drillfield Drive in Blacksburg.