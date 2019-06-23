Virginia police respond to quadruple shooting

HAMPTON, V.A. (WAVY-TV) Four people were shot on Saturday evening at Buckroe Beach near E. Pembroke Avenue in Hampton, Virginia.

Hampton Police said their officers were on patrol in the area when they heard several shots fired just before 8 p.m. and immediately responded.

The officers say they located four victims on the beach with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 12-year-old boy, has life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The other three victims are a 7-year-old girl, a 31-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, according to police. All three of these victims were also transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police said they are unsure if there was more than one person shooting at the time, but they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

“I heard a pop pop pop and I thought it was firecrackers and it wasn’t firecrackers,” Tony Patterson, who witnessed the shooting, said. “Once they started whipping past my head, I didn’t even turn because I knew what it was. I just hit the ground and started crawling,” said Patterson. “When I got around the corner of the building, I looked up and that’s when I saw the little boy. He was just laying there, blood all over. His eyes closed and police came and picked him up and ran him in their arms to the ambulance.”