Virginia mother of 4 killed in horse-drawn-buggy crash

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — A 31-year-old woman has died following a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in Buckingham Country Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Route 60 near High School Road at 3:55 p.m.

“The buggy was traveling east on Route 60 when it was struck from the rear by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, VSP said. “The buggy was equipped with flashing lights and a reflective triangle.”

Inside of the buggy was a Buckingham County family of six.

John Yoder was thrown from the buggy when it was struck by the Silverado pickup driven by 67-year-old George M. Lee.

VSP said four children — two boys and two girls ranging in age from 2 years to 10 years old — were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Sylvia Yoder was transported to UVA Medical Center where she died Saturday morning.

One of the horses had to be put down on the scene. The second horse was taken to the vet for treatment.

Lee has been charged with reckless driving. Authorities said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.