Virginia man charged for assaulting realtor at open house

News
HUDDLESTON, V.A. (WFXR) — A Roanoke man faces charges in connection with the reported assault of a realtor at a Bedford County open house on Saturday.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call on Saturday afternoon from a person saying they had been assaulted at Mariners Landing Subdivision in Huddleston.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities obtained warrants and arrested 34-year-old Dustin Robert Holdren for aggravated malicious wounding.

The sheriff’s office described the incident as “the malicious shooting, stabbing, cutting, or wounding of another person with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill resulting in severe injury and permanent and significant physical impairment.”

Holdren is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.

Destination NY

