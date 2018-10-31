Virginia girl killed by car while chasing dog will be buried next to beloved pet

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BUENA VISTA, V.A. (WNCN-TV) - A 12-year-old girl from Rockbridge County died Saturday when she was chasing after her dog.

Jennarae Goodbar was training her dog Cash when he took off running, CBS affiliate WTVR reports.

The dog ran onto the road and Goodbar followed it into traffic.

Virginia State Police said the incident happened along Route 60 and both Goodbar and her dog were hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu in the area of West Midland Trail.

The driver was unable to stop in time, killing both the girl and her dog.

Goodbar's mother says she will be buried with her beloved dog.

"She bought her with her own cash. It was her baby," Donna Jean Stuples said.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Lexington.

"She will always be remembered as a sweet, energetic, dog-loving, hunting-loving little girl," a note on a GoFundMe page read. "A little girl who touched the lives of many."

The GoFundMe page was created Saturday with a goal of raising $15,000. Two days later, more than 754 people had donated $27,842.

The page said the donations will help cover the cost of the unexpected expenses.