Virginia detective “possibly exposed to fentanyl” during arrest expected to recover

A detective was sent to the hospital on Thursday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl during a narcotics arrest in Petersburg.

Petersburg Police said in a Facebook post that Lebaron “Mickey” Batts was taken into custody and charged with multiple drug-related offenses after authorities conducted a search warrant in the 700 block of Kirkham Street. Batts, who is being held on a secure bond, was charged with possession of cocaine and oxycodone.

A narcotics detective collecting evidence during the search was “possibly exposed to fentanyl that was on the oxycodone,” the Facebook post said. Petersburg Police did state that the detective was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.