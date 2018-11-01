Virginia: 4-year-old's wheelchair stolen in car theft

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. (WAVY-TV) - Mac McConnell Jr. has cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and autism.

On Tuesday, someone stole the one thing that makes the 4-year-old feel normal -- his wheelchair.

"That's his only way of being mobile, being outside, playing, now he's stuck," his mother Krystin McConnell said.

Mac's wheelchair was in Krystin's car, when it was stolen from a parking space at 7-Eleven off South Newtown Road in Virginia Beach.

Police say a report was filed for the stolen 2015 Nissan Pathfinder around 3:50 p.m.

"I didn't know what happened, there wasn't many people in the store, there wasn't a line, I said hi to the clerks, they knew me, and then I walked out and it was gone," McConnell explained.

McConnell said her car is a push-to-start and she accidentally left the key inside of it when she ran into the convenience store for milk.

Surveillance video shows McConnell pulling up, and going into the store.

Shortly after, what appears to be two men, walk up the side of the road and cross the street to the 7-Eleven.

Then one of them hops in her car and drives off.

The other man walks out of view and seconds later McConnell comes out to her car missing.

"I'm angry, I'm upset about the truck, but I'm angry that someone would steal, they saw the car seats and the wheelchair in the back seats, you couldn't miss them," McConnell said.

MAC's wheelchair cost over $15,000 and his personalized car seat costs about $400.

It's an expensive loss that's already has some big effects.

"He can't trick or treat because we can't carry him for long periods of time, he doesn't tolerate it ... he can't go to school without that chair, I mean that's his school chair. That's everything," McConnell said.

The car that was stolen was a black 2015 Nissan Pathfinder. It has a scuba diver and mermaid decal sticker on the back window.