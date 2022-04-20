(WSYR-TV) — A video of a young Syracuse boy being put into a police car has gone viral and has stirred up conversation about the Syracuse Police and its relationship with the city.

Image from @HunndoHefner on Twitter.

SPD says they are aware of a video which has now been viewed over 40,000 times on Facebook and over 2 million times on Twitter. It shows a young boy crying as he is put into a police car. Audio from the video suggests he is accused of stealing a bag of chips from a store on the city’s northside.

Police say the boy was never put in handcuffs and was placed in the back of a patrol car and taken home, where officers met with the boy’s father. NewsChannel 9 has been told the officers’ actions are under review, along with body-worn camera footage.

No charges were filed.

Below is the full statement from the Syracuse Police Department:

We (SPD) are aware of a video being shared on social media involving several of our Officers and juveniles accused of stealing from a store on the City’s northside. The incident, including the Officers’ actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed. There is some misinformation involving this case. The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child’s father and no charges were filed. Syracuse Police Department

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh also issued a statement on the video Tuesday: