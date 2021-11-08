Vintage toy trade-in coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the pandemic, many have had time to clean out their attic or basement. In the process, they may come across something special that they didn’t even realize was there — like an old toy.

This week one man is encouraging the community to search for those special items, saying they may be worth more than you think.

Joel Magee is known as “America’s Toy Scout.” He’s been hosting vintage toy-buying events for the past 30 years. Now he’s bringing one of those events to Rochester.

Magee is encouraging folks to search their homes for toys from the past, and to bring them to the Marriott courtyard on 33 Corporate Woods Drive near Brighton to see how much they’re worth, and potentially trade them in for cash.

If you’re considering doing so, Magee has some things you’ll want to keep in mind.

“One of the big questions people ask is ‘How old do the toys need to be?’ They need to be from the 1980’s and older,” he said. “Hold on to the ’90s and newer stuff because they need a little big more age time. The other thing is don’t clean them. Just bring them like they are. Because I’ve had a lot of people do damage by putting the wrong cleaners on their toys. Bring them. I don’t care how dusty or dirty they are.”