Village of Pittsford ordered to pay after judge’s ruling on 75 Monroe development

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Village of Pittsford has been ordered to pay up after a judge found it guilty of violating open meeting laws.

The ruling says Pittsford failed to let the community sit in on public meetings about a controversial development at 75 Monroe Avenue.

Now, the village must pay more than $250,000 in legal fees for the Friends of Pittsford Village for roughly 12 years of litigation.

“We are please Judge Ark recognized the significant violations of the Open Meetings Law and as a result awarded our legal fees,” said Alan Knauf, the attorney represent The Friends of Pittsford Village, in a text message. “While we are happy PCP must comply with the special permit requirements, we are disappointed that the size of the project has not been reduced.”

Developer’s release and judge’s ruling