ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Utility shutoffs and late penalties are returning to the Village of Newark, more than a year after its pandemic-era moratoriums on penalties expires.

The COVID-19 moratorium ended back in December 2021, however village representatives said they have not applied any penalties to unpaid water or sewer bills since the moratorium began.

Effective immediately, that is changing, and penalties are going to be imposed once again. Water services for locations currently behind on billing will lose utilities access 30 days after the due date for the late bill.

The village also said that they “will relevy on the June 2023 Village Tax Bills all unpaid water/sewer bills within the Village of Newark taxing jurisdiction by May 5, 2023.”

Residents are encouraged to reach out to the Village of Newark at (315) 331-4770.