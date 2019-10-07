wxbanner

Vigil to honor late Brockport teacher, Carolyn Ray

by: Emily Teator

CLARKSON, NY (WROC) — A Hamlin man is now facing a traffic citation in connection with the death of a Brockport teacher.

Police say 81-year-old Charles Groves was driving his pickup on Sweden Walker Road in Clarkson on Saturday when he struck 46-year-old Carolyn Ray, while she was riding her bicycle. Ray died at the hospital Sunday morning. Groves was cited for failing to safely pass a bicycle.

Carolyn Ray was a longtime teacher at Barclay Elementary in Brockport. She was married with three children.

A candlelight vigil was held in her honor Monday at Hamlin Beach State Park.

A “GoFundMe” has been set up for Carolyn Ray’s family (link below).

The vigil was being put on by Tri-County Youth Hockey, an organization one of Ray’s children plays hockey with, and with which Ray was a frequent volunteer.

A GoFundMe has also been set up by friends of the Ray family, to help lift their financial burdens at this time. A “Meal Train” has also been set up, for those who wish to show their support for the family by providing dinners.

