Vigil held on Monday to mourn loss of murder victim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friends and family gathered on Monday evening to remember 24-year-old David Oquendo who was killed Friday night.

Oquendo was stabbed on Bragdon Place — near the Rochester Transit Center.

Friends say he was an aspiring musician who had plans to move to Florida for his career.

“If he was here he would say to me, wow Josephine, look at all these people,” Oquendo’s sister, Josephine Oquendo said.

“He probably wouldn’t even think this many people would show this much love and its crazy that when something bad happens is when everybody got to come together.”

The suspect in the case is 34-year-old Black Jewels and was arraigned on Monday and charged with murder and assault.

Jewels pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be held without bond. He will be back in court on Friday.