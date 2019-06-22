Vigil held for Brennan Moody

Remembering Brennan Moody.



“Goofy kid, in a real good way,” says Mike Thiane, Marching Band Teacher

Gwen Ferchen adds, “He’s what you hope to raise your kids to be.”



“He was just a really nice guy who cared about everybody,” says friend Colby Ferchen.

Olivia Miller adds, “He was always trying to make somebody else happy.”

Those are just a few thoughts from dozens and dozens of comments from classmates, family, and friends made about a unique soul, whose life was cut short in a car accident earlier this week. Moody was a musician, an actor, a young man of so many talents. Friday night at Bullard Park in Albion was a celebration of his life.



“We really lost somebody really special,” says Ginger Rushing, choking up. Her daughter Angel was Brennan’s girlfriend. She says the two were inseparable. She describes the grief of both families.



“A lot of anger, a lot of you know disbelief, a lot of struggling. Same as the rest of the family, you know it’s not fair. But…it’s the hand we’re dealt.”



Rushing’s daughter is struggling to cope. “She’s okay enough to know she’s not okay, same with the family.”

Even in all the anguish, Rushing is remaining hopeful. “And hopefully something good comes out of it. God only knows what…but hopefully something good.”

Moody’s funeral will be on June 26 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Albion. His burial will be in Mount Albion Cemetery.