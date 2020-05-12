Video: Truck rolls over, keeps going during Oklahoma police chase

1  of  76
by: Nexstar Media Wire, Kaylee Douglas, and K. Butcher

Posted:

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A pickup truck driver fleeing authorities was captured on video hitting a barrier – his vehicle flipping 360 degrees – before continuing his escape attempt along an Oklahoma highway Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and McLoud Police Department were both involved in the chase.

It is unknown where the chase started, but at one point, the driver was traveling westbound on I-40 from McLoud.

The chase continued westbound into Midwest City near Reno and Douglas.

43-year-old Floyd Grass

The truck was eventually sent into the barrier on westbound I-40 by a pit maneuver by a Highway Patrolman.

Despite the rollover, the suspects continued the chase for several miles along the highway.

Eventually, authorities pulled over and arrested the driver, 43-year-old Floyd Grass. Officers also took his female passenger into custody.

It is unknown what led up to the chase.

This is a developing story.

