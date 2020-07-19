VIDEO: Strong storms cause damage from Rochester to the Finger Lakes Sunday afternoon

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Just as temperatures were hitting the 90° mark, a line of strong storms was approaching the region. These storms blasted through for about 30 minutes from Rochester down to the Southern Tier. The main threat was damaging straight-line winds that knocked out power for many across the Finger Lakes.

The highest outage total I've seen pop up after these storms is near Bristol >1000 without power according to @RGandE @News_8 @EricSnitilWx pic.twitter.com/8cKMfG2bmN — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) July 19, 2020

Others saw tree damage and property damage. There were some reports of trees falling on mobile homes and debris flying into roadways. A large amount of instability and wind shear helped these storms to advance eastward and cause issues for those in their path. For the most part Monroe County was spared, but those in the Finger Lakes, especially along Canandaigua Lake, got the brunt of the storm.

Keep up to date on radar here to track the storms and get your updated forecast here.