Live Now
RPD Chief Singletary holds press conference after violent weekend with 10 shootings
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Video of July 4 party goes viral, organizer mildly worried

News

by: Donovan Long

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A video showing hundreds of people partying in Diamond Lake, near the Michigan-Indiana border Saturday, has gone viral.

Many viewers are calling the gathering dangerous and irresponsible, as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

One of the party organizers told News 8 he’s receiving a lot of threats after the video of the party he posted to Instagram was shared millions of times on the internet. The push-back was so intense that he didn’t want to identify himself by his last name.

“People hate us,” Keith said. “We’re getting a lot of threats and a lot of negative feedback.”

Keith said critics are wishing death and sickness upon him after his video surfaced showing people gathering in large groups, not social distancing and not wearing masks during a 4th of July party.

News 8 asked Keith what he said to people who say he is helping to spread the virus.

“We say, I mean, we’ll find out in a couple of weeks,” Keith replied. “I have minimal worries. Yeah, it could’ve spread the virus, but it also could not have spread the virus.”

Infectious disease experts called the large gathering unacceptable.

“It’s extremely frustrating to see just no regard for social distancing,” said Dr. Russell Lampen, division chief of Infectious Disease at Spectrum Health.

Lampen said the likelihood of spreading COVID-19 at the lake was high.

“A number of studies show up to 40% of people infected with COVID-19 have little to no symptoms, so they may have no idea they’re sick but still capable of transmitting diseases to other people,” Lampen said.

Keith said his camera did not capture some people who were social distancing or a warning he issued about the dangers of gathering in groups.

“We did make some announcements warning not to get too tight and close to each other, but the young kids want their freedom and have fun,” Keith said.

Although Keith said he’s been throwing the party with other Cass County residents for decades, doctors said this year, he should’ve broke tradition.

“We’ve been doing it for 30 year, and we didn’t want to stop this year,” Keith said.

In an email Monday, Tiffany Brown, press secretary for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, issued the following statement:

“While most Michiganders safely enjoyed their holiday weekend, it was incredibly disappointing to see so many people gathering in large groups and not practicing social distancing. COVID-19 is still very present in Michigan, and this is not a time for Michiganders to let their guards down. We must continue to do everything in our power to flatten the curve and prevent more spread.”

Press Secretary Tiffany Brown

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss