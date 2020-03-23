Video chatting is quickly becoming the new normal

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Besides phone calls, video calls is the number one way to connect with others outside the home. Here are some of the best ways to connect and links to follow for download. All options have a free choice with an option to pay more. While the free version allows for simple video chat, often the paid option will give more flexibility, especially when it comes to conducting business.

FACETIME – While this is only for iPhone, is syncs easily with iPad and Mac. It is also built into the contact. The major glaring downside is that it is simply not available for droid users as it is strictly for Apple products.

SKYPE – The Skype platform is one of the original video callers. It is good for international calls. You will need a log in and will have to pay for services like the ability to call a phone directly. Download here

ZOOM – A free account (you can use your email to log in) and it allows you to run a meeting with up to 100 participants (with a 40-minute limit) and unlimited one-on-one calls. This app/product has quickly become one of the most popular on the market with it’s ease of use and accessibility. A pay service does provide more features. 14.99/month. Download here

HOUSE PARTY – Designed for mobile devices. A quick way to chat with others. Download here

GOTOMEETING – While there is a free option, it only offers limited features. Some benefits are that it is part of a larger organization, sisters with “gotowebinar”. Otherwise expect to pay for what you could get free using other options. Download here

MICROSOFT TEAMS – A very work-oriented chat, this is almost exclusively for businesses running Microsoft. If available, it does offer a large variety of options. Download here

Once downloaded, it is very easy to either use your contacts or send emails to invite others to chat.