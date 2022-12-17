ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Bills and Dolphins prepare to face off against each other, their teams are also getting ready to deal with mother nature. Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins staff have been working since 7 a.m. trying to stay ahead of Saturday’s snow.

News 8’s Thad Brown — who will be covering the game from Orchard Park all day on both Twitter and News 8 — has watched as staff prepare the elements.

Dolphins staff surveying what the next 10 hours will be like. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fz0783dwqt — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 17, 2022

The Bills (10-3) are currently ranked number one in the AFC East, while the Dolphins (8-5) look for a big win to try and keep their divisional chances alive.

The #Bills field crew has been here since 7am trying to stay ahead of the snow.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/V3O2NTSHdL — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 17, 2022

According to News 8’s meteorologists, there are already about nine inches of snow in the area — and the weather has no plans to let up any time soon.

Tarp being removed from the field.

Only after snow removed from the tarp.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/oUBOSuYNy3 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 17, 2022

Orchard Park can expect to get another three inches or so by Saturday evening, ensuring that the flakes will be flying right alongside Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa’s passes.