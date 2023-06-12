VICTOR, NY (WROC)— Sunday night at Innovative Field, Victor High School had its Class of 2023 graduation commencement complete with family, friends, and fireworks. But it was missing 21 young men.

The Victor Boy’s lacrosse team was down in Long Island over the weekend for a tournament. Ryan Dodge is on the team.

“It sucks that we lost by one, but it was fun,” he said.

The game schedule was out of their hands. To show solidarity, on Monday, Victor did the whole show over again on campus.

“We’re going to make sure you can play your game, and that you’re going to graduate,” said Principal Brian Siesto. He said this group of boys showed resilience. Siesto and other leaders made sure they got everything that comes with a proper graduation ceremony.

“In this situation here… this was something out of their control. This is something the adults had to fix,” he said.

Principal Brian Siesto

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Tim Terranova, said the boys lost the tournament, but looking around Monday, that didn’t crush anyone’s spirit here.

“We’re big winners in this whole thing by their character and the way they fought and played hard and I think their classmates significantly missed them last night,” he said.

Victor HS hosting graduation commencement for 21 seniors who missed out on celebration last night at Innovative Field. Those young men were at a lacrosse tournament — and are here now getting ready to walk across the stage. Dozens who already graduated are here showing support pic.twitter.com/EEH8VsW4as — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) June 13, 2023

Steve Slavny’s son Jackson graduated Monday night and said the fact that so many showed who already graduated Sunday speaks to the class of 2023.

“It’s the Victor community spirit,” said Slavny.

Tim Buck and Chloe Militello graduated Sunday and said the pandemic drew everyone even closer this year.



“I have a lot of friends on the team, I thought it was kind of sad they didn’t make it last night,” said Buck.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to spend together for high school because of Covid and everything so we got a lot closer this year,” said Militello.

Siesto said when Victor students and parents heard about this predicament for the 21 young men, it wasn’t even a question of what needed to happen.

“We’ve got a very supportive community, we couldn’t be more grateful to be here in Victor and tonight it shows.”

According to Victor officials, their Varsity Lacrosse players originally had an agreement with the Garden City School District to change Sunday’s game to 9 a.m. so the Victor players can participate in their graduation.

However, Victor said that Garden City went back and changed the time due to their players needing more time to recover.