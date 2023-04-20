VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Brad Racino with New York Cannabis Insider said Thursday’s gathering in Victor was for those looking to get into the cannabis industry, and it is needed. Right now he said there are a lot of problems with the rollout of this industry.

“So we have different experts from different parts of the industry talking about what those problems are, possible solutions, and then we’re going to have an audience Q and A,” said Racino.

He said people want to know about three main things.

“Where is the money coming from? When are these going to be open? Governor Hochul promised months ago promised by this time there would be between 80 to 100 retail stores open. I think there’s eight,” he said.

Mark Byassee is a co-owner of the Finger Lakes Cannabis Company. He’s waiting to see recreational marijuana. The journey is something he’s calling ‘fun but frustrating.”

“We expected to be up and running by now but everyone knows the State, you know, got off to a slow start,” he said.

Byassee said they opened up anyway but are not selling cannabis yet. “We’re kind of a specialty gift store, we carry 4-5 brands of CBD, kind of a health and wellness,” he said.

As News 8 reported this week, some police are cracking down across the region on smoke shops illegally selling pot. Racino said folks like Byassee and those here, are waiting, and taking the correct route.

“These are folks looking to do things the right way,” he said.

Racino said the industry is stuck. Right now is for these folks to network and learn until they get the green light.

“… do it by the books, not get in trouble, and launch a legal business,” he said.

He said the next round of license applications should happen in late summer. They will be having another meet-up in Albany next month.