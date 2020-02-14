Victor Board of Education meets for first time since Tuesday bus incident

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Thursday’s Victor Board of Education meeting was the first since a controversial Tuesday bus incident. The meeting began with a statement from President Deborah Palumbo-Sanders, who addressed the incident.

“With regard to the bus incident on February 11th, the district is reviewing all protocols with the transportation staff. For the past two days, administration has ridden the bus, including the new superintendent.” Deborah Palumbo-Sanders, Victor Board of Education President

During the incident, a school bus driver would not let students inside off the bus for about fifteen minutes – in a statement, the school district said that’s because the driver was unable to couldn’t get the kids to behave. The statement also described the situation as “unfortunate and unacceptable.”

The district says the driver followed protocol, and was waiting to hear back from his supervisors when it all happened. In the meantime, parents were outraged, and students on the bus were crying.

“These things happen sometimes, where you have some hiccups, and you want to make sure you’re visible, you want to make sure you’re listening to people, and you definitely want to make sure you’re around and can support people who need it,” said Terranova.

Terranova began his tenure as Victor superintendent Thursday.

Terranova says he, as well as members of the Victor administration, rode the bus with students in the days following the incident.

“Sometimes kids behave in challenging ways and we just need to deal with them appropriately and make sure we continue to make sure we do what’s best for kids,” said Terranova.