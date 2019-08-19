Victims Identified after plane crashes into Dutchess County home

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have now tentatively identified the victims of a plane crash involving a home in Dutchess County.

Police have confirmed two people have died as a result of the crash and four others were injured. Police say the pilot, 61-year-old Francisco Knipping-Diaz of Woodemere, New York died at the scene. His two passengers have been identified as 50-year-old Eduardo Tio of Woodemere, New York and 52-year-old Teoflio Antonio Diaz Pratt of the Dominican Republic, both of whom have non-life-threatening injuries. One occupant of the home was found deceased. State Police have tentatively identified the victim as 61-year-old Gerard Bocker, pending confirmation at autopsy. 21-year-old Hannah Bocker and 30-year-old Sarah Bocker were also in the home at the time. Hannah was critically injured, and Sarah sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A Cessna 303 aircraft crashed into a house at 235 South Smith Road around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The plane left Republic Airport in Farmingdale and was heading to LaGrangeville. Three people were aboard the plane.

News10’s Giulana Bruno spoke with neighbors who said they know the family in the house that was crashed into. “Very nice”, “family of four, mother, father and two daughters.”

“One neighbor’s husband helped one of the daughter’s escape from the house after the plane crashed into it.”