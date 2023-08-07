ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has identified the 22-year-old man who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on North Clinton Avenue on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Anthony McIntyre III, of Rochester.

There are no changes in the condition of the other individuals shot on North Clinton Avenue

that night, according to the RPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with information or video to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit @ 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers @ 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.