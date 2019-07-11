Victim identified in Ernst Street homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was fatally shot on Wednesday evening in Rochester on Ernst Street.

Clinton Section officers responded to the scene at around 8 p.m.

As officers arrived, the victim was being placed in a private vehicle and driven to Rochester General Hospital. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old David Sutton Jr. of Rochester.

According to officers, the preliminary investigation indicated that Sutton was shot at least one time while he was outside on Ernst Street.

After being shot he ran to a store on the 900 block of Hudson Avenue before he was removed from the store and transported to RGH.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate, and request that those with information please contact the Rochester Police Department.