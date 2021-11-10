WATCH: Veterans Outreach Center Hope for Heroes 2021 tonight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us for the VOC Hope for Heroes 2021 event to benefit the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester.

This event will be live streamed on this page on Thursday, November 11 at 7 p.m. and televised on WROC-TV at that time. It will be hosted by News 8 WROC anchor Mark Gruba, and Laura Stradley, U.S. Army veteran and Veterans Outreach Center executive director.

This televised telethon will help support the veterans who have proudly served our country. The telethon will help provide needed funding, including Operation Safe Haven, an ongoing effort to provide safe and stable housing for returning veterans finding themselves homeless.

You’ll hear first-hand accounts from veterans of the armed services who have been helped by the Veterans Outreach Center and meet the people who have supported them thru their involvement with the Veterans Outreach Center.

If you’re interested in donating, or supporting, click here.