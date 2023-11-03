ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Joe Grossman joined the Navy late in the war, spending its final days patrolling the California coast, a first line of defense should the U.S. come under attack.

That attack never came, World War Two ended and Joe Grossman was sent home.

Home was originally Syracuse, but his wife wanted to live in Rochester so it was in Rochester they lived and worked and raised a family.

And it’s in Rochester that Grossman still lives at 97 years old.

Thursday, he left his home and flew to New Orleans.

There, he was an honored guest at the grand opening of the World War Two Museum’s final permanent exhibit, the Liberation Pavilion.

Grossman interviewed with Adam Chodak at News 8 before he left and you watch that interview here.