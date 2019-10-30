Veterans Outreach Center: ‘Serving Those Who Serve U.S.’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While serving as a Captain in the Army, Jeffery Szalkowski suffered traumatic brain injuries from explosions. Those concussions and later post-traumatic stress, forced him to live for years with mental anguish.

“The only cure I knew for the nightmares at that time for several decades was to drink alcohol at night,” Szalkowski said. “I didn’t know any better, it’s just what I had to do.”

When he first moved to Rochester from Utica, Szalkowski heard about the Veterans Outreach Center — the healing link he needed.

“I just didn’t even know that they [VOC] existed. It was almost a miracle,” Szalkowski said.

Laura Stradley, VOC Executive Director, says just like with Szalkowski, come in as you are, and they’ll take it from there.

“The biggest thing that we offer is compassion, peer support, a caring staff who appreciate what veterans have experienced,” Stradley said.

They offer a slew of free services, including residential housing, employment and training, certifications, and programs to improve health and wellness.

“Chiropractic service, massage therapy, our art studio open on Saturdays,” said Brandon Casperkoski, VOC Public Relations.

Casperkoski says once a military member gets their DD-214, their first stop should be the VOC.

“I would love to see that happen, yeah,” Casperkoski said.

“The biggest thing is that this place should feel like home for any veteran who lives in Rochester,” Stradley said.

A home veterans like Szalkowski has found. He now works at the VOC and tell his fellow vets, come in and find your path to progress post-service.

“It’s just absolutely amazing,” Szalkowski said.

The VOC also operates two homeless shelters on South Avenue in the city called “Richard’s House” and “Otto’s House” which serve about 7,000 veterans within the city itself.