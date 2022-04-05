ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center has officially opened a new fitness center with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

VOC officials say the new fitness center will provide a space where veterans can decompress, get a workout in, and connect with other area veterans.

During the pandemic, VOC officials noticed the importance of physical fitness as it pertains to the well-being of veterans.

“Obviously veterans are people who are accustomed to physical fitness and those kinds of things, but then the pandemic hit, we realized gyms were shutting down,” said VOC Executive Director Laura Stradly. “Not only is it important for our physical health, but also for our mental health, and we decided that that was reason enough for us to really press forward with this program.”

The VOC is also in the process of recruiting volunteers to help support the new fitness center and those interested are encouraged to contact the VOC’s volunteer and outreach coordinator.

The new fitness center was supported by a grant from the William and Shelia Konar Foundation.