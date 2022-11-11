ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County American Legion held its annual Ecumenical and Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday at the Blue Cross Arena.

Connie Corwin, the 7th District Chaplain of the New York American Legion, was at the event and thanked veterans for their service.

“You are sitting here today — may we simply say thank you, and may God bless you forever for all you so thoughtfully do,” said Corwin. “So please sit back and enjoy today. It is but a small way to say we appreciate all you have done for us. “