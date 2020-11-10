Veterans, active duty military members can golf for free Wednesday at these courses

CADIZ, SPAIN – OCTOBER 17: The eighth green id pictured ahead of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters at Real Club Valderrama on October 17, 2018 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a special deal for veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day.

Monroe County Parks’ golf courses — Durant Eastman, Genesee Valley, and Churchville — will extend free greens fees and cart rentals Wednesday.

“Monroe County is fortunate to be home to many veterans and active duty service members, all of whom have sacrificed so much for our community and our nation,” Bello said in a Tuesday press release. “Whether they served during wartime or peacetime, at home or abroad, our veterans and active military have always answered the call and protected our freedoms and liberties when threatened.

This offer is valid for Wednesday, November 11, 2020 only, and applies to 9 or 18 hole golfers. Those interested should first call the golf course pro shop to check availability and tee times, and must show an active or veteran military ID upon check-in.