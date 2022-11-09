ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An elementary school in Penfield announced they will be honoring veterans with a Field of Honor ceremony on Wednesday — ahead of Veterans Day.

St. Joseph School, a Catholic school, said the community ordered over 200 small, American flags to be put on display at the school to honor members of the American armed forces.

The ceremony will also feature a flag presentation from the Boy Scouts of America and remarks from Town Councilwoman Debbie Drawe and Michael Reyda — a Navy veteran.

School officials said all proceeds for the miniature flags will be donated to the Veterans Outreach Center.