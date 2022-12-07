ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Penfield will unveil the Penfield Heroes Wall on Wednesday morning — a wall dedicated to those in the Penfield community who are serving in the military.

Inside the Penfield Community Center’s main corridor, the Heroes Wall will feature photographs of service members along with a short biography of each individual. Service members can be submitted for recognition on the wall but they must be serving in the military and must currently live in Penfield.

The Heroes Wall is the culmination of a partnership between the Penfield community and Braman American Legion Post #1229.

This unveiling takes place on the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks — where over 2,000 service members lost their lives in the bombings.

“I look forward to recognizing our hometown heroes with the Penfield Heroes Wall, particularly on a day of such significance as Pearl Harbor Day,” said Town Supervisor Marie Cinti.

To submit an application for recognition on the Heroes Wall, you can follow this link here. The unveiling of the wall will take place at 10:00 a.m.