ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials and the Veterans Outreach Center proposed a $2 million project to renovate the Richards House.

The Richards House is a housing complex for homeless male veterans — currently, the complex can house up to 38 individuals. According to officials, the proposed project would expand the capacity for 66 individuals and give them access to services such as healthcare and job programs.

“There are few things more important in life than having a safe place to lay your head at

night,” said Laura Stradley, the Executive Director of the Veterans Outreach Center. “At

Veterans Outreach Center, we’re committed to ensuring that all veterans in this region have a

place to call home.”

The proposal is among nearly 40 projects selected for Bring Monroe Back — the county’s plan to use over $144 million in funds they received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“The sacrifices our servicemen and women endure grant us our freedom. It is our duty to

serve them when they are in need,” said Monroe County Executive Bello. “This proposal would

ensure that veterans get the care they need when they are their most vulnerable.

The Veterans Outreach Center, according to the organization’s website, was founded in 1973 to support veterans in the Rochester community.