March 29 is Vietnam War Veterans Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veteran’s Outreach Center, which was founded in 1973 by Vietnam veterans, say this day is about making sure that soldiers coming home from war are treating well.

Even though Vietnam Veterans faced many challenges like PTSD, Agent Orange exposure, they didn’t get a warm welcome when they came home, and couldn’t always get the help they needed.

“At the time, if there wasn’t members of our community standing together, along side the VA, along with other resources, these veterans likely didn’t receive any support,” said Brandon Kasperkoski, the Director of Operations with the VOC. “So you have people spitting in your face when you’re coming off a bus back home, and they’re not going to provide anything for you or to help navigate challenges you might experience, It’s really dreadful.

“Here at the VOC, we welcome all Vietnam veterans. Welcome home,” he added.

The VOC says they can help anyone who worn the nation’s color, if you are a veteran, or you know a veteran, and you need help, you can reach out to the VOC here.