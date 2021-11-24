Local veteran inducted into NYS Hall of Fame for service in Vietnam, Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Robert Rapone served a two tours of duty in Vietnam and went on to become a leader among local veteran organizations. On Tuesday, he was inducted into the New York State Veteran’s Hall of Fame — one of the highest honors given by State Senate.

During the official induction ceremony, Rapone shared why he chose to serve his country, both locally and overseas.

“Growing up, as a lot of us did after World War II, my parents instilled in me a sense of loving this country, respecting this country,” Rapone said. “Always trying to serve this country in the best way you could, to the best of your ability.”

Rapone has also been awarded with both the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with Valor.

Senator Jeremy Cooney was given the honor of presenting the local veteran with his induction document.

“Of all the things that we can do as members of the state legislature, this is one that just makes my heart beam with pride,” Conney said.

