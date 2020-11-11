Hope for Heroes: Veterans Day special from the Veterans Outreach Center and News 8 WROC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC partnered with the Veterans Outreach Center to honor local veterans on Veterans Day in this special, Hope for Heroes.

Hosts Mark Gruba and Laura Stradley present the people who make the Veterans Outreach Center such an important part of the Rochester area and introduces many of the veterans who have been assisted by this outstanding organization.

Throughout the show, you’ll learn of the many difficulties vets have faced and still face today. You’ll see how the Veterans Outreach Center has supported the men and women who have served their country.

From traditional ceremonies to current projects, the Veterans Outreach Center stands with those who have given so much. You’ll hear from:

Gary Beikirck, Metal of Honor recipient tell of his involvement with the VOC from it’s beginnings.

Adrien Hale talks about how the VOC helped him overcome his depression and is now an accomplished member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Ken Rex volunteers at Richard’s House, a VOC program to help vets get on their feet.

Throughout the program, the audience is invited to contribute with donations by calling 546-1081, text: VOCROC to 44321 or go to VOCROC.org.