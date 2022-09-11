ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Honor Flight Rochester welcomed home veterans aboard Mission 73 on Sunday after they were flown out at the beginning of the weekend.

Officials said that 57 veterans from various branches of the military flew on Mission 73, including five Korean War veterans, six Cold War veterans, 45 Vietnam War veterans, and one Cold War veteran.

Honor Flight Rochester officials said they provide veterans in Rochester with the “trip of a lifetime,” saying that veteran applications don’t expire and their placement on the Fly List advances with each flown mission.

One veteran who had previously flown on an Honor Flight described his trip and how he connected with veterans on the flight.

“As the trip progressed, my skepticism faded. I began talking with fellow veterans,” they said. “They were people just like me who had taken time off from their regular lives to serve their country.”

According to officials, since 2008, Honor Flight Rochester has flown 3,603 veterans.