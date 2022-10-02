ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local veterans aboard Honor Flight Rochester’s Mission 74 Flight were welcomed home on Sunday at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

This flight, which is described by local veterans as “the trip of a lifetime,” flew 60 veterans in total to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect on the memorials. Among those who flew included one Korean War veteran, one Cold War and Vietnam War veteran, four cold war veterans, and 54 Vietnam War veterans.

Joseph DeLisio Sr was a veteran who flew on Honor Flight’s Mission 72 trip and then signed up as a volunteer for Mission 74. He recounted how his trip went.

“We went to a lot of the memorials and it was really nice. It was an experience that I’ll take to my grave with me,” said DeLisio.

According to Honor Flight Rochester, the organization flew 3,662 veterans since 2008. They said each flight is funded through the Rochester community.