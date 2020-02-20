Company hosts free bowling for veterans every week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local company is helping veterans with a weekly bowling event.

Compeer Corp hosts three free hours of bowling for veterans every week. It gives the veterans a chance to build connections and adjust back into society after returning home from serving.

Those with Compeer said, every week the number vary, but they always want to give veterans a place to de-stress and connect.

“It’s all about catering to peoples lifestyles and allowing them an opportunity to come out, and have an outlet to deal with the adjustment process,” Programming Director RJ Sirianni said.

Sirianni said the event is open to all area active duty members and veterans at Sunset Lanes on Chili Avenue in Rochester. The company also offers services for families of veterans and service members.