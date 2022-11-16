ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A memorial was held at McQuaid Jesuit High School on Tuesday for a graduate who was killed while serving his country.

Theodore Matthew Glende graduated from McQuaid Jesuit High School in 2007 and served in Afghanistan. In July 2012, his patrol unit came under enemy fire. He left his position to help wounded soldiers when he was shot and killed.

The ceremony honored Glende with a blessing and dedication of a bench in the Wegman STEM Center Courtyard.

Kristie Robertson-Coyne of the Veterans Outreach Center said that remembering those who lost their lives extends beyond Veterans Day.

“It’s important for us and the community to remember and reflect, not only because its Veterans Day weekend and just thereafter, but there’s so many great men and women that are out there serving our country that as time passes,” Robertson-Coyne said. “It’s easy to forget their sacrifice and, although it was over 10 years ago that we lost this gentleman, we still wanted to remember and honor the family. “

The names of other McQuaid alumni who lost their lives serving in the military are also displayed in a wall mural in the school.