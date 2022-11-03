ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Curly Gifford served 17 years in the Army and Reserves, doing two tours in Iraq, two tours to the DMZ, and other spots around the globe. It was during a training mission stateside in Georgia that his career took a turn.

“I have metal in my face and head. Also PTSD… traumatic brain injury,” says Gifford.

It was a live-fire exercise with explosives, and a detonation went off too close to him, knocking him unconscious. Even with metal in his face and head… “I still ended up deploying successfully,” he said.

Though he was initially treated, when he finally left service, severe migraines became a norm. “When the weather changes the metal expands and condenses,” he said.

He wanted to closer look and apply for disability. He says he wasn’t sure how to get the exact help he needed. “When you’re going to get out they don’t– it’s a very quick process and they give you the ‘quick and dirty,'” said Gifford.

It took two years of back and forth with the VA and government to verify what was already in his military records. The (Monroe County) Veterans Service Agency and the Veterans Outreach Center were able to help Gifford through much of it and stay the course.

“You’d be very wise to have multiple copies of anything and everything you give them,” he warned other veterans out-processing from the military.

He eventually was given a 100% disability rating by the military. He’s since finished his degree in physical education and volunteers at the VOC helping other veterans get moving and fit, like John Van Hall.



“(Curly’s shown me) some basic, simple moves to get me back into shape,” said Van Hall.

Gifford said for many veterans transitioning from service to civilian life: keep the physical fitness momentum going. It’s part of the body, mind, and spirit balance.

“All three work together to build what you want to build,” said Gifford.



If you’re a veteran who needs help navigating the disability process, the VOC is located at 447 South Avenue in the City, or you can click here.