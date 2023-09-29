ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veterans Outreach Center officially re-opened their flag store Friday.

And, everything is 50 percent off. The store originally closed due to the pandemic but has decided to reopen at a new location under popular demand.

They’ll carry unique military brand merchandise, and of course, American flags that were made in the USA.

The re-opening of this also comes with even more benefits to veterans.

“We decided that we would use this new space as a workforce development opportunity for our vets,” Executive Director for the Veterans Outreach Center Laura Heltz. “So, therefore, we are going to be employing veterans here at our flag store. And while they’re gaining on the job training, we’re also going to provide opportunities to them to take workshops, to get connected with places like score, to get business mentors, complete certifications for entrepreneurship. So, then they’ll be able to go out and find those jobs that provide that sense of purpose.”

The flag store is located at 783 South Avenue in Rochester, and is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.