Veteran who raised more than $30M for healthcare workers receives over 125,000 birthday cards

(CBS)–WWII veteran Captain Tom Moore became one of Britain’s most beloved residents earlier this month when he raised millions for the nation’s health care workers. The 99-year-old has now received more than 125,000 birthday cards from fans, according to BBC News.

Earlier this month, Moore vowed to walk 100 laps of his garden — 10 each day — in time for his 100th birthday. Moore said he hoped his walking mission would raise £1,000 (about $1,200) in pledges to thank Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) for his new hip. Moore far exceeded his monetary goal — according to BBC News, donations have now topped £29 million — and has gained more attention than he likely expected.

Well wishers from around the world have now sent him thousands of cards ahead of his 100th birthday. His grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, asked his school for help with sorting the massive influx of cards when he heard the post office was getting overwhelmed, the BBC reported.

Bedford School staff, parents and students opened every single card and put them on display in the school’s great hall, according to the BBC. Moore even received cards from Prince William and Duchess Kate and England football captain Harry Kane.

“The volume of cards that have been sent to granddad is just astonishing,” his grandson told BBC News. “So many of the cards are truly heartfelt with thousands from young children who have taken the time to use their artistic talent and write a personal message.”

Photos show the cards nearly covering the hall’s floor, and even some of the walls.

This isn’t the only tribute Moore will receive for his birthday. He’ll also be getting a Royal Mail postmark, the BBC reported. Up until Friday, all stamped mail will be marked with: “Happy 100th Birthday Captain Thomas Moore NHS fundraising hero 30th April 2020.”

The veteran also received a pastel portrait and a sketch of Keighley, West Yorkshire, where he grew up, made for him by Royal portrait artist Darren Baker, according to the BBC.