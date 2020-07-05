Vestal man shoots wife, kills daughter, 11-year-old girl escapes unharmed

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Vestal man is being accused of shooting his wife and 17-year-old daughter before shooting himself in the head on Saturday evening, according to police.

Vestal Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Rano Boulevard for reports of multiple people being shot on July 4 at around 9:12 p.m.

An 11-year-old girl who lived in the home heard gunshots and found her mother and sister with gunshot wounds and her father holding a gun. The girl was able to escape from the home and call police from a neighbors house.

Police say that three gunshot victims, two adults and a 17-year-old, were found in the home. Both adults reportedly had suffered gunshot wounds to their head and were transported to Wilson Hospital in critical condition.

The 17-year-old girl was declared deceased at the scene.

Names of the suspect and victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by members of the Vestal Police Detective Division.

The Vestal Police were assisted at the scene by METRO SWAT, the joint tactical team made up of officers from the Vestal, Johnson City and Binghamton police departments, Vestal EMS, Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the NYSP Forensic Identification Unit (FIU).