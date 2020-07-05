1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Vestal man shoots wife, kills daughter, 11-year-old girl escapes unharmed

News
Posted: / Updated:

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Vestal man is being accused of shooting his wife and 17-year-old daughter before shooting himself in the head on Saturday evening, according to police.

Vestal Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Rano Boulevard for reports of multiple people being shot on July 4 at around 9:12 p.m.

An 11-year-old girl who lived in the home heard gunshots and found her mother and sister with gunshot wounds and her father holding a gun. The girl was able to escape from the home and call police from a neighbors house.

Police say that three gunshot victims, two adults and a 17-year-old, were found in the home. Both adults reportedly had suffered gunshot wounds to their head and were transported to Wilson Hospital in critical condition.

The 17-year-old girl was declared deceased at the scene.

Names of the suspect and victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by members of the Vestal Police Detective Division.

The Vestal Police were assisted at the scene by METRO SWAT, the joint tactical team made up of officers from the Vestal, Johnson City and Binghamton police departments, Vestal EMS, Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the NYSP Forensic Identification Unit (FIU).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss