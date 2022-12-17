ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We have a firsthand look at how some charities are changing how they reach the homeless population of Rochester since the Loomis Street encampment was forced to move and winter sets in.

The Vineyard is mainly known for handing out food bags and clothing at their headquarters off Sander St. But volunteers have recently been focused on driving around the city looking for new encampments popping up saying the Loomis St. closure and changes with the House of Mercy are making the homeless move around more.

“Our elected officials need to come on,” Jaymes McQueen said outside an encampment he lives in. “You got people out here who need your help.”

(Alex Love / News 8 WROC)

Earlier this week, McQueen and his husband Daniel relocated to this encampment on the west side of Rochester by 490. They claim they could not get into the House of Mercy Shelter, leaving the couple to stay in this shack, relying on fire from a grill to stay warm.

“We need jobs, we need housing, and we need it now,” McQueen continued. “Because I don’t want to stay out here no more. Seven and a half years is too long.”

As the full force of winter hits Rochester, Sister Marsha Allen and her team of Volunteers at the Vineyard have switched gears to driving around the city delivering hot meals, Narcan, and rugs for tents at encampments. They also brought doctors offering free check-ups and medicine.

“Looking at their oxygen level and checking their blood pressure,” Dr. Vijay Krishnamoorthy told us. “Right now, we had a patient who wanted her blood sugar checked because she was just in the hospital with pneumonia and very high blood sugar. So, just giving them some basic idea of their health.”

When doing this, the Vineyard has had to rely on directions through word of mouth from other homeless people to locate new encampments or people moving to other ones since Loomis St. was fenced off.

(Alex Love / News 8 WROC)

“They go to an area, and of course, the neighbors complain so they’re moving which makes it hard for us to take care of them,” Sister Allen said. “But they don’t have anywhere to go. That displacement is very difficult, we got to figure out how to solve that problem.”

In order to keep this approach to caring for the homeless possible, more volunteers and donations are needed to the Vineyard which can be dropped off every Saturday at their headquarters at 126 Sander St. You can also call Sister Marsha Allen to join at 951-543-5778.

The Vineyard is also planning to build more emergency shelters at their headquarters next year and use them for warming stations which volunteers are also needed for.