Vermont driver strikes Penn Yan motorcyclist

BENTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Friday evening in the town of Benton on State Route 54.

Deputies say 54-year-old Mark Morey, of Putney, Vermont, was trying to turn north on Pre-Emption Road and collided with a motorcyclist shortly before 5:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the motorcyclist, 21-year-old John Semans of Penn Yan, was ejected from the bike.

A Penn Yan ambulance transported Semans to Strong Memorial Hospital. Semans’ injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Deputies charged Morey for moving from a lane unsafely.

A crew with the Penn Yan Fire Department responded to the scene, as well.